GeneNews (GEN.TO) Announces Closing Of Private Placement Of Convertible Debentures
12/29/2016 10:43:46 AM
TORONTO , Dec. 29, 2016 /CNW/ - GeneNews Limited (GEN.TO) ("GeneNews" or the "Company") today announced that it has closed, for gross proceeds of approximately $721,000 , its previously announced brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to $3 million principal amount of convertible unsecured debentures (the "Debentures").
"While there is still interest in the debenture, we have taken the decision to truncate the Offering due to the current market conditions," said GeneNews' Chairman and CEO, James Howard-Trip. "When we initiated the Offering, the trading price of our common shares was approximately $0.50 . Since then, however, it has been under considerable price pressure. We do not believe it is in the interests of either our shareholders or the Company to leave the Offering open over the holidays. We are, therefore, closing it out."
Mr. Howard-Tripp continued, "From an operational perspective, we continue to execute against plan which, as we have stated, is to continue to enroll the NueHealth physicians, grow revenue, and sign additional healthcare groups to our early cancer diagnostic tests. We look forward to updating stakeholders in more detail when we announce our fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results."
The Debentures have a term of three years and bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears, in cash. Payment of principal is payable in cash or common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at the discretion of the Company, subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"). If the Company elects to pay the principal in Common Shares, the number of Common Shares issued will be determined based on a 10% discount to the 5-day volume weighted average trading price ending on the trading day immediately preceding the date that the principal amount is due.
Each Debenture will be convertible, at the option of the holder, into Common Shares at a conversion price of $0.50 , beginning six months after the initial closing date. Each Debenture will be convertible, at the option of the Company, at a conversion price of $0.50 , beginning twelve months after the closing date, provided the price of the Common Shares has been at or above $0.75 for 20 consecutive trading days.
The net proceeds of the sale of Debentures will be used to repay current debt and payables, and to launch new products.
The Agents will be paid up to 8% cash commission and broker warrants equal to up to 8% of the value of the Offering.
The Offering is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including, without limitation, receipt of the approval of the TSX.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of GeneNews in the United States nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the Debentures in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Debentures described in this press release (and any Common Shares issued upon the conversion or maturity of the Debentures) have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons," as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, unless an exemption from such registration is available.
About GeneNews
GeneNews is committed to becoming a leader in advanced diagnostics and personalized medicine, serving as a strong commercialization outlet for early detection of cancer and other chronic diseases. Our mission is to identify, assess and make commercially available a comprehensive menu of diagnostics that provide physicians and patients with personalized clinical intelligence and actionable information to improve health out-comes through the early diagnosis of disease. Our Richmond, Virginia -based Innovative Diagnostics Laboratory clinical reference lab specializes in traditional and advanced clinical evidence-based blood testing that helps find, understand, and address cancer risk in patient populations. Currently, IDL offers risk assessment blood tests for the three most prevalent cancer types - colon, lung and prostate. GeneNews' common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'GEN'. More information on GeneNews can be found at www.GeneNews.com.
