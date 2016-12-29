|
TetraLogic (TLOG) Announces Completion Of Sale Of SMAC Mimetic And HDAC Inhibitor Assets To Medivir (MVRBF)
12/29/2016 10:42:24 AM
PAOLI, Pa., Dec. 29, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TLOG) (“TetraLogic” or “Company”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary TetraLogic Research and Development Corporation (“TDRC”) today announced that they have completed the sale to Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:MVIR) (“Medivir”) of their SMAC mimetic program, including their clinical stage asset birinapant, and their topical HDAC inhibitor, remetinostat (SHAPE), to Medivir (the “Sale”) for a purchase price of (i) $12 million payable in cash at closing plus (ii) milestone payments of up to $153 million based on the development and commercialization of TetraLogic’s product candidates by Medivir subject to certain conditions and limitations described in the Asset Purchase Agreement for the Sale and (iii) additional earn-out payments based on annual net sales of birinapant, subject to certain conditions and limitations described in the Asset Purchase Agreement for the Sale as follows:
•the Company will be entitled to 5% of annual net sales from $0 to $500,000,000;
•the Company will be entitled to 7.5% of annual net sales from $500,000,000 to $1,000,000,000; and
•the Company will be entitled to 10% of annual net sales above $1,000,000,000.
•Medivir also assumed certain assumed liabilities.
The transaction was approved by the holders of TetraLogic’s outstanding convertible debt (the “Senior Notes”) and by a vote of TetraLogic’s stockholders holding a majority of the shares eligible to vote, at a stockholders’ meeting held on December 29, 2016.
Under its agreement with the holders of Senior Notes, the Company will use the $12 million cash proceeds received at closing of the Sale to redeem $12 million in aggregate principal amount of the Senior Notes then outstanding. The holders of the Senior Notes have also agreed to extend the maturity date of the Senior Notes to June 15, 2024 and to receive interest payments in additional Senior Notes in lieu of cash.
The Company has voluntarily delisted its Common Stock, from The Nasdaq Global Market and deregistered its Common Stock under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
In connection with the completion of the Sale, Mr. J. Kevin Buchi, Dr. Mary Ann Gray, Mr. Michael Kishbauch, Mr. Paul Schmitt and Dr. Andrew Pecora each resigned as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company, effective December 30, 2016. The resignation was not a result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices. Additionally, effective December 30, 2016, Mr. J. Kevin Buchi resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Richard Sherman resigned as Senior Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel of the Company, Mr. Patrick Hutchison resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Company and Dr. Tony Meehan resigned as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. In connection with their resignation, each officer entered into a settlement and release agreements pursuant to which each received a lump sum settlement in the aggregate amount previously disclosed in the Company’s Form 8-K filed on November 14, 2016.
