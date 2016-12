The stock of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.72 target or 9.00% below today’s $4.09 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $31.52 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Dec, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $3.72 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.84 million less.