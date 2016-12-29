Ascensia Diabetes Care Receives Health Canada Approval For The App-Enabled CONTOUR NEXT ONE Blood Glucose Monitoring System

A REMARKABLY ACCURATE METER THAT SEAMLESSLY INTEGRATES WITH SMART MOBILE DEVICES TO MAKE CONNECTED MANAGEMENT EASY FOR PEOPLE WITH DIABETES

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 29, 2016 /CNW/ - Ascensia Diabetes Care today announced the approval of the CONTOUR® NEXT ONE blood glucose monitoring system (BGMS) in Canada, one of the next steps in the evolution of self-monitoring of blood glucose. As part of the system, the CONTOUR® NEXT ONE meter and CONTOUR® DIABETES App seamlessly connect to allow the app to capture the meter's remarkably accurate blood glucose readings.

The system features an easy-to-use wireless-enabled smart meter that links to a smart phone via Bluetooth. The CONTOUR® NEXT ONE meter connects to the CONTOUR® DIABETES App, a mobile app that collects, stores and analyzes patient blood glucose readings from the meter. The app combines these with other data input by the patient to provide detailed information about their condition that can help them understand how their daily activities may impact their blood glucose results, including alerts for critical high or critical low readings. The blood glucose measurements and patterns that are identified can also be shared with healthcare professionals to help support management plans.

Not only does the CONTOUR® NEXT ONE system simplify diabetes management and help make it easier for more people with diabetes to use their smartphone to manage their condition, it has also been demonstrated to be one of the most accurate systems to date provided by Ascensia Diabetes Care.

"At Ascensia Diabetes Care we are dedicated to helping improve the lives of people with diabetes. The launch of the CONTOUR® NEXT ONE blood glucose monitoring system is the latest of our high quality solutions to meet the needs of the diabetes community," explained Russ Newsome, Region Head of North America, Ascensia Diabetes Care. "The value for both patients and healthcare professionals in having easy access to highly accurate data that tracks their condition over time could be significant," he added.

Published study data has shown the CONTOUR® NEXT ONE meter to be remarkably accurate. Canadian industry standards for blood glucose meters have an acceptable error range of 15%1 from lab readings. That means that readings on a meter can be 15% higher or lower, compared to the lab. CONTOUR® NEXT ONE meter results go beyond the industry standards, by coming within 8.4% of a lab reading.1

The CONTOUR® DIABETES App presents blood glucose readings in a simple, intuitive and easy-to-review way, which may help improve a patient's engagement with and understanding of their results. The system is also designed to evolve in the future, bringing new capabilities and features to help people with diabetes manage their condition.

1 Christiansen M et al. Accuracy and user performance evaluation of a new blood glucose monitoring system in development for use with CONTOUR® NEXT test strips. Poster presented at the 15th Annual Meeting of the Diabetes Technology Society (DTS); 2224 October, 2015; Bethesda, Maryland, USA.

About Ascensia Diabetes Care

Ascensia Diabetes Care is a global specialist diabetes care company, dedicated to helping people living with diabetes. Our mission is to empower people living with diabetes through innovative solutions that simplify and improve their lives. We use our innovation and specialist expertise in diabetes to develop high quality solutions and tools that make a positive, daily difference for people with diabetes.

Home to the world renowned CONTOURTM portfolio of blood glucose monitoring systems, our products combine advanced technology with user-friendly functionality that help people with diabetes to manage their condition. We are committed to continued research, innovation and development of new products and solutions. As a trusted partner in the diabetes community, we collaborate closely with healthcare professionals and other partners to ensure our products meet the highest standards of accuracy, precision and reliability, and that we conduct our business compliantly and with integrity.

Ascensia Diabetes Care was established in 2016 through the sale of Bayer Diabetes Care to Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co., Ltd. Ascensia Diabetes Care products are sold in more than 125 countries. Following the close of the transaction in all countries, Ascensia Diabetes Care will have around 1,700 employees and operations in 38 countries.

For further information please visit the Ascensia Diabetes Care website at www.contournextone.ascensiadiabetes.ca.

CONTOUR® is a registered trademark of Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG.

The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc., and any use of such marks herein is under license.

