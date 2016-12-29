Medivir (MVRBF) Completes Previously Announced Oncology Programs Acquisition

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today announces that the acquisitions of the two clinical stage oncology programs from TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Nasdaq: TLOG) have been completed.

In connection with the closing, Medivir has paid the upfront payment of US$12M to TetraLogic.

Medivir will be holding an investor call on January 9, 2017 to present further financial aspects of the acquired programs including the clinical stage compounds remetinostat and birinapant.

The information on the conference call and webcast appear below:

Medivir will be conducting an analyst and investor conference call/webcast on 9 January, at 15.00 CET.

Niklas Prager CEO, Ola Burmark CFO and Richard Bethell CSO will be presenting and will be available for questions.

To join the conference call, please dial:

Sweden +46 (0)8 566 426 62

Europe +44(0)20 300 898 02

USA +1 855 753 22 35

The webcast can be accessed on the website: www.medivir.com

Niklas Prager, CEO and President Medivir AB, +46 8 407 6430

Richard Bethell, CSO Medivir AB, mobile +46 (0)72-704 3211

Ola Burmark, CFO Medivir AB, mobile: +46 (0) 725 480 580

About Medivir

Medivir is a research based pharmaceutical company with a focus on oncology. We have a leading competence within protease inhibitor design and nucleotide/nucleoside science and we are dedicated to develop innovative pharmaceuticals that meet great unmet medical need. Medivir's class B share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap List.

