FDA Issues Final Guidelines On Keeping Medical Devices Safe From Cyberattack
12/29/2016 9:14:47 AM
Cyberattacks certainly have a negative impact on our lives. We lose data, productivity, money, and time whenever our technology is infected with spyware, viruses, ransomware, or other forms of malware.
However, malware that’s aimed at medical devices can have a particularly egregious impact. A cyberattack on someone’s pacemaker, for example, can result in the victim’s death, not just some lost productivity. It’s for that reason that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has singled out medical devices as being worthy of special protection against cyberattack, as Engadget reports.
