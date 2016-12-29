|
Medtronic (MDT) Must Face Revived U.S. Lawsuit Over Infuse
12/29/2016 9:10:38 AM
A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived a lawsuit accusing Medtronic Plc of defrauding shareholders by covering up negative side effects from its Infuse bone growth product for nearly a decade.
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Paul, Minnesota said a lower court judge erred in finding that the plaintiff shareholders sued too late, by waiting more than two years after learning information that could suggest an intent to defraud.
Medtronic did not respond to requests for comment.
comments powered by