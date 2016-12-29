 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Medtronic (MDT) Must Face Revived U.S. Lawsuit Over Infuse



12/29/2016 9:10:38 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived a lawsuit accusing Medtronic Plc of defrauding shareholders by covering up negative side effects from its Infuse bone growth product for nearly a decade.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Paul, Minnesota said a lower court judge erred in finding that the plaintiff shareholders sued too late, by waiting more than two years after learning information that could suggest an intent to defraud.

Medtronic did not respond to requests for comment.

Read at Reuters
Read at Star Tribune
Read at MassDevice


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 