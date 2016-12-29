 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Biotech Pros Say The Sector Is Poised For A Comeback In 2017



12/29/2016 9:08:48 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Although Theranos's problems began last year, they only worsened in 2016, and stories of "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli's legal troubles never seemed to end. Also, we saw roughly half of the initial public offerings (IPOs) in the space as we did in 2015. As the industry looks ahead to 2017, however, two biotech pros have high hopes.

The duo of Rick Werner and Greg Kramer, partners at Haynes and Boone's capital markets and securities practice group in New York, kept busy advising numerous emerging players throughout 2016. Now, they're optimistic that biotech is poised to make a comeback.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 