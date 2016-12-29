|
Biotech Pros Say The Sector Is Poised For A Comeback In 2017
12/29/2016 9:08:48 AM
Although Theranos's problems began last year, they only worsened in 2016, and stories of "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli's legal troubles never seemed to end. Also, we saw roughly half of the initial public offerings (IPOs) in the space as we did in 2015. As the industry looks ahead to 2017, however, two biotech pros have high hopes.
The duo of Rick Werner and Greg Kramer, partners at Haynes and Boone's capital markets and securities practice group in New York, kept busy advising numerous emerging players throughout 2016. Now, they're optimistic that biotech is poised to make a comeback.
