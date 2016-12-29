 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
CFDA Accepts NDA For Hepatitis C Drug From Ascletis



Ascletis Pharma, a Hangzhou innovative drug company, reported that the CFDA accepted its new drug application for danoprevir, a direct acting agent for hepatitis C. The company said its triple drug regimen for hepatitis C produced a cure rate of more than 95% in China gene type I hepatitis C patients after only 12 weeks of treatment. Ascletis will publish the data from the trial next year at the Asia-Pacific Liver Disease Society meeting. According to Ascletis, the acceptance is a big step toward launching a domestically developed small molecule antiviral drug, a milestone for itself and China.

