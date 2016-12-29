Hutchison China MediTech (Chi-Med): Blocklisting Six Monthly Return

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - December 29, 2016) - Hutchison China Meditech Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) (AIM: HCM)
Blocklisting Six Monthly Return
London: Thursday, December 29, 2016: Hutchison China MediTech Limited ("Chi-Med") (AIM/Nasdaq: HCM) announces the following blocklisting six monthly return:
1. Name of applicant: Hutchison China MediTech Limited
2. Name of scheme: Hutchison China MediTech Limited
Share Option Schemes
3. Period of return: From June 29, 2016 to December 28,
2016
4. Balance under scheme from previous 1,417,789 ordinary shares of US$1
return: each
5. The amount by which the block scheme Nil
has been increased, if the scheme
has been increased since the date of
the last return:
6. Number of securities issued/allotted 56,481 ordinary shares of US$1 each
under scheme during period:
7. Balance under scheme not yet 1,361,308 ordinary shares of US$1
issued/allotted at end of the each
period:
8. Number and class of securities 2,560,606 ordinary shares of US$1
originally listed and the date of each admitted on June 26, 2007
admission:
9. Total number of securities in issue 60,705,823 ordinary shares of US$1
at the end of the period: each
Name of contact: Christian Hogg
Address of contact: 21/F., Hutchison House, 10 Harcourt
Road, Hong Kong
Telephone number of contact: +852 2121 8200
About Chi-Med
Chi-Med is an innovative biopharmaceutical company which researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. Its Innovation Platform, Hutchison MediPharma Limited, focuses on discovering and developing innovative therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases for the global market. Its Commercial Platform manufactures, markets, and distributes prescription drugs and consumer health products in China.
Chi-Med is majority owned by the multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (SEHK: 0001). For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com.
