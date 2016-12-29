CanniMed Completes Initial Public Offering

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (“CMED” or the “Company”), a
leading plant biopharmaceutical company specializing in the production
of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, announced today that it has
successfully completed an initial public offering of its common shares
(the “Offering”). In connection with the Offering, CMED issued
5,000,000 common shares at a price of $12.00 per common share, resulting
in aggregate gross proceeds to CMED of $60,000,000. CMED’s common shares
will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol
“CMED”.
“CanniMed’s IPO represents a major milestone for the company and
provides us with additional capital to support our continued growth,
both in Canada and internationally,” said Brent Zettl, co-founder and
Chief Executive Officer of CMED. “We believe we are at the early stages
of a tremendous growth opportunity for medical cannabis, and CanniMed is
focused on becoming the supplier of choice in the medical community and
with patients who are looking for consistent, high-quality treatment
alternatives in delivery forms that align to traditional methods.”
The Offering was made through a syndicate of underwriters led by
AltaCorp Capital Inc. and including Canaccord Genuity Corp., Clarus
Securities Inc., Mackie Research Capital Corporation and Haywood
Securities Inc. CMED has granted the underwriters an over-allotment
option, exercisable in whole or in part, for a period of 30 days
following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional
750,000 common shares at $12.00 per common share.
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP acted as counsel to CMED and Stikeman Elliott
LLP acted as counsel to the underwriters.
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved
of the contents of this news release. The common shares have not been,
nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of
1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered
or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any
person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable
exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall
not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy
any common shares in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in
which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
About CanniMed Therapeutics Inc.
The Company is a Canadian-based, international plant biopharmaceutical
company and a leader in the Canadian medical cannabis industry, with 15
years of pharmaceutical cannabis cultivation experience,
state-of-the-art, GMP-compliant plant production processes, including
281 points of quality control, and world class research and development
platforms with a wide range of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products.
In addition, the Company has an active plant biotechnology research and
product development program focused on the production of plant-based
materials for pharmaceutical, agricultural and environmental
applications.
CanniMed Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, was the first
producer to be licensed under the Marihuana for Medical Purposes
Regulations, the predecessor to the current Access to Cannabis
for Medical Purposes Regulations.
Prairie Plant Systems Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company,
was the sole supplier to Health Canada under the former medical
marijuana system for 13 years, and has been producing safe and
consistent medical marijuana for thousands of Canadian patients, with no
incident of diversion.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the
meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not
limited to statements relating to the future growth of the Company’s
business. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company’s views
with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and
assumptions, including those set out in the final prospectus dated
December 21, 2016 and the risk that the Company’s expected growth will
not be achieved. The Company does not undertake to update
forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as
required by law.