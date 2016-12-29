Humacyte Commences U.S. Phase II Arterial Bypass Clinical Trial

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. --(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humacyte,
an innovator in biotechnology and regenerative medicine, announced today
the initiation of a U.S. Phase II arterial bypass clinical trial of
HUMACYL®, its investigational human
acellular vessel (HAV), to test the safety and efficacy as a lower
extremity arterial bypass vessel in patients with peripheral arterial
disease (PAD). In this non-randomized trial with a target to enroll 20
patients over the next 12 months, HUMACYL will be surgically implanted
in the above-the-knee, femoral-to-popliteal arterial position in the
legs of patients who suffer from PAD to improve blood circulation. This
study goal is to assess whether the vessel performs in the arterial
bypass position, and is usable and suitable for repairing human arterial
blood vessels.
The initiation of the Phase II trial in the United States is a
continuation of previous arterial trial surgeries that were begun across
multiple sites in Poland in 2013, and completed in 2015. Humacyte
enrolled its first U.S. patient in the trial for arterial bypass at
Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, under an FDA
approved protocol. Patients will be enrolled in at least three other
sites in the United States, including the UCSF Medical Center in San
Francisco, California, Michigan Vascular Center in Flint, Michigan, and
Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina.
“The continuation of HUMACYL’s Phase II clinical studies as a conduit
for blood flow in a patient with Peripheral Arterial Disease marks a
major milestone in the field of regenerative medicine,” said Jeffrey H.
Lawson, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Humacyte. “We are
heartened by the fact that Humacyte is expanding its footprint by
leveraging our first in class, bioengineered vessel for multiple
vascular surgery applications - including patients that undergo
hemodialysis and patients with peripheral vascular disease.”
In addition to the arterial bypass study, Humacyte’s HAV is also currently
undergoing a Phase III clinical trial for vascular access in
patients with End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) requiring renal replacement
therapy and who are not candidates for fistula. The company is also
planning the development of future pipeline products that may improve
treatment outcomes for patients suffering from both vascular and
non-vascular diseases.
“Over 8.5 million people in the United States suffer from Peripheral
Arterial Disease,” said Michael Belkin, M.D., Chief, Division of
Vascular and Endovascular Surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital. “If
the results of this clinical trial are positive, then this solution has
the potential to serve as a new clinical option for the many patients
that face the need for artery bypass surgery each year. We are pleased
to be the first medical facility in the United States that is taking
part in a key study that may lead to a meaningful impact on patients’
cardiovascular health.”
About Humacyte
Humacyte, Inc., a privately held company founded in 2004, is a medical
research, discovery and development company with clinical and
pre-clinical stage investigational products. Humacyte is primarily
focused on developing and commercializing a proprietary novel technology
based on human tissue-based products for key applications in
regenerative medicine and vascular surgery. The company uses its
innovative, proprietary platform technology to engineer human,
extracellular matrix-based tissues that can be shaped into tubes,
sheets, or particulate conformations, with properties similar to native
tissues. These are being developed for potential use in many specific
applications, with the goal to significantly improve treatment outcomes
for many patients, including those with vascular disease and those
requiring hemodialysis. The company’s proprietary technologies are
designed to create off-the-shelf products that, once approved, can be
utilized in any patient. The company web site is www.humacyte.com.
