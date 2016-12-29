BioCardia Release: CardiAMP Pivotal Heart Failure Trial Initiated At Two US Centers

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioCardia®,
Inc. [OTC:BCDA], a leader in the development of comprehensive
solutions for cardiovascular regenerative therapies, today announced the
initiation of the CardiAMP Heart Failure pivotal trial, a randomized,
controlled, multi-center study of up to 260 patients evaluating CardiAMP
cell therapy at up to 40 clinical sites in the United States.
The trial has been initiated at two world-class centers: Johns Hopkins
University, under the leadership of Dr. Peter Johnston and Dr. Gary
Gerstenblith, and the University of Florida at Gainesville, under the
leadership of Dr. David Anderson and Dr. Carl Pepine.
“We are honored to be working with the leading clinical research teams
at each of these important centers to advance a therapeutic strategy
that has great promise to help patients suffering from heart failure
developed after a heart attack,” said Eric Duckers, MD, BioCardia Chief
Medical Officer.
The CardiAMP Therapy for heart failure integrates a biomarker panel, a
cell processing system for autologous bone marrow-derived cells, and a
unique transendocardial delivery system. This therapy will be reviewed
under the PMA regulations by the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation
and Research (CBER) division. More information is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov,
trial identifier: NCT02438306.
About BioCardia®:
BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in San Carlos, CA, is developing
regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. CardiAMP®
and CardiALLO® cell therapies are the company’s
biotherapeutic product candidates in clinical development. The Company's
current products include the Helix™ transendocardial delivery system and
the Morph® steerable guide and sheath catheter
portfolio. BioCardia also partners with other biotherapeutic companies
to provide its Helix systems and clinical support to their programs
studying therapies for the treatment of heart failure, chronic
myocardial ischemia and acute myocardial infarction.
Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is
defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such
forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to
the anticipated number of patients and clinical sites, as well as the
regulatory pathway for the clinical trial. Actual results could differ
from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous
factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties
associated with developing new products or technologies, unexpected
expenditures, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to
continue to pursue BioCardia’s business and product development plans
and overall market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made
as of the date of this press release, and BioCardia assumes no
obligation to update the forward-looking statements.