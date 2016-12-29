 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
FDA Warns Batteries in Medical Carts Associated With Fires, Explosions



12/29/2016 8:00:55 AM

The FDA issued a warning today to healthcare professionals regarding the safety hazards associated with battery-powered mobile medical carts. The federal watchdog said it has received numerous reports of hospital fires and explosions due to overheated equipment. Mobile medical carts, such as crash carts and medication dispensing carts, usually use high capacity lithium or lead acid batteries which last for many hours.

