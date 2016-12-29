|
FDA Warns Batteries in Medical Carts Associated With Fires, Explosions
12/29/2016 8:00:55 AM
The FDA issued a warning today to healthcare professionals regarding the safety hazards associated with battery-powered mobile medical carts. The federal watchdog said it has received numerous reports of hospital fires and explosions due to overheated equipment. Mobile medical carts, such as crash carts and medication dispensing carts, usually use high capacity lithium or lead acid batteries which last for many hours.
comments powered by