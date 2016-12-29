|
Minerva Surgical Inc. Raises $16.7M For Aurora Endometrial Ablation Device
12/29/2016 7:59:20 AM
Minerva Surgical reported a funding round worth $16.7 million and said it wants to raise $10 million more.
Redwood City, Calif.-based Minerva, founded in 2008, is developing technologies for treatment of abnormal uterine bleeding. Its flagship device is the Aurora endometrial ablation system, which targets and eliminates the endometrial lining in a procedure that takes as little as 4 minutes. The device won pre-market approval from the FDA in July 2015.
