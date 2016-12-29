 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Boehringer Ingelheim to Sell Off Animal Health Products to Enable Sanofi (SNY) Swap



12/29/2016 7:57:00 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Boehringer Ingelheim will sell five of its animal health products in the U.S. to settle a complaint by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that its planned swap of businesses with Sanofi would be anticompetitive.

The FTC, which announced the decision yesterday, said Boehringer Ingelheim has agreed to a proposed consent order, through which it will divest itself of three types of animal vaccines to Eli Lilly and its Elanco Animal Health division—as well as sell off two categories of parasite control products to Bayer.

Read at Reuters
Read at News Release
Read at Seeking Alpha
Read at Federal Trade Commission
Read at News Release
Read at News Release
Read at Nasdaq


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 