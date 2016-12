Boehringer Ingelheim to Sell Off Animal Health Products to Enable Sanofi (SNY) Swap

Boehringer Ingelheim will sell five of its animal health products in the U.S. to settle a complaint by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that its planned swap of businesses with Sanofi would be anticompetitive.The FTC, which announced the decision yesterday, said Boehringer Ingelheim has agreed to a proposed consent order, through which it will divest itself of three types of animal vaccines to Eli Lilly and its Elanco Animal Health division—as well as sell off two categories of parasite control products to Bayer.