Success breeds a lot of enemies and right now everybody hates Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD). I hate Gilead because my short play wasn't as profitable as I expected. Merck (NYSE:MRK) is following through on a $2.54 billion HCV patent infringement award against the company. Now GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), (OTCPK:GLAXF), (OTC:GLXKY), (OTC:GLXQY) wants to bring heat to Gilead with its two-drug HIV regimen: