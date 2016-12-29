 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Investors, Put Your Emotions Aside: There is Hope for Valeant (VRX) in 2017



12/29/2016

At this point, Valeant is being plagued by the following: headline risk, bankruptcy risk, very few institutions would go within a mile of this name - career risk as well as uncertainties, tax loss selling (why not harvest losses from a stock down 86% this year? - and taxes are expected to drop so people will use the deduction sooner rather than later), and its viewed as the worst house in a bad neighborhood (pharma).

In looking at a couple scenarios, I believe there is a 15% chance Valeant goes to zero (or close to it). For that to happen, management would have to lose control of the business, drug prices would have to come down significantly, and VRX would have to lose PBM connections.

