Healthcare Plastics Recycling Project Is A Success
12/29/2016 7:26:40 AM
The project aimed to address the issues surrounding the use and recycling of plastics used in the healthcare industry. HPRC and Plastics aimed to introduce a viable recycling model for healthcare plastics, the focus being on non-infectious plastic packaging and products collected from clinical areas of the hospitals.
Plastic materials in hospitals are currently difficult to recycle in an economically viable way due to the material failing to represent enough value to attract the attention of recyclers. The project brought together multiple hospitals in an attempt to overcome this issue.
