UK-Based Paxman Seeks FDA Clearance For Advanced Scalp Cooling Technology



12/29/2016 7:24:40 AM

The Paxman Scalp Cooling System device has been shown to preserve hair in over 50% of women, according to clinical trials. Data from the trials was submitted to the FDA as part of the premarket notification at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) in 2016.

Researchers concluded that the Paxman system is safe and effective in reducing hair loss in women being treated with chemotherapy for breast cancer, especially for those on taxane-based regimens.

