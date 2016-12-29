|
5 Questions: Kit Delgado On Breathalyzers And Smartphones
12/29/2016 7:18:02 AM
On each of his shifts as an emergency room physician at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Kit Delgado sees the tragic consequences of people making shortsighted decisions.
So for the last several years, Delgado, an assistant professor of emergency medicine and epidemiology, has turned his research efforts toward preventing the injuries that bring people to trauma centers such as his.
He’s been focusing on cellphone use while driving, and – especially pertinent to the holiday party season – drinking and driving.
comments powered by