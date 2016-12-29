 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Danish Study Links Fish Oil During Pregnancy With Lower Asthma Risk In Kids, University of Copenhagen Reveals



12/29/2016 7:10:17 AM

Studies of fish oil and health are like studies about coffee — there's plenty of contradictory information out there.

With that in mind, here's the latest turn: A Danish study finds that women who took fish oil supplements during pregnancy reduced the risk of asthma in their children.

"I would say that the finding that the effect was there was maybe not the surprise, because there have been indications," says the study's lead researcher, Dr. Hans Bisgaard, of the University of Copenhagen. "But the magnitude was very surprising to us."

Read at NPR News


NPR News
   
Pregnancy
Asthma

