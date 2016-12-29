 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Drug Industry Hired Dozens Of Officials From The DEA As The Agency Tried To Curb Opioid Abuse



12/29/2016 7:08:26 AM

Pharmaceutical companies that manufacture or distribute highly addictive pain pills have hired dozens of officials from the top levels of the Drug Enforcement Administration during the past decade, according to a Washington Post investigation.

The hires came after the DEA launched an aggressive campaign to curb a rising opioid epidemic that has resulted in thousands of overdose deaths each year. In 2005, the DEA began to crack down on companies that were distributing inordinate numbers of pills such as oxycodone to pain-management clinics and pharmacies around the country.

Read at Washington Post


Addiction

