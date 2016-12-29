Provectus Fires Peter Culpepper as Interim CEO and COO

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB:PVCT, www.provectusbio.com), a clinical-stage oncology and dermatology biopharmaceutical company (“Provectus” or the “Company”), today announced that on December 27, 2016, the Company’s Board of Directors unanimously voted to terminate Peter R. Culpepper, effective immediately, from all positions held with the Company, including Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, for cause in accordance with the terms of his employment agreement based on the results of the investigation conducted by the Special Committee of the Company's Board of Directors regarding improper expense reimbursements to Mr. Culpepper.

The previously established search committee is actively searching for a qualified permanent Chief Executive Officer. In the interim, Timothy C. Scott, Ph.D, will perform the functions of the Chief Executive Officer position in his capacity as President while the Chief Executive Officer position remains vacant. Dr. Scott has been with Provectus since April 2002 and currently serves as the Company’s President. Prior to joining Provectus, Dr. Scott was a senior member of the Photogen management team from 1997 to 2002, including serving as Photogen’s Chief Operating Officer from 1999 to 2002, as a director of Photogen from 1997 to 2000, and as interim CEO for a period in 2000. Eric Wachter will continue as the Company's Chief Technology Officer and John Glass will continue as the Company's Interim Chief Financial Officer.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals is investigating new therapies for the treatment of skin cancer, liver cancer and breast cancer. Provectus’ investigational oncology drug, PV-10, is an ablative immunotherapy under investigation in solid tumor cancers. The Company has received orphan drug designations from the FDA for its melanoma and hepatocellular carcinoma indications. PH-10, its topical investigational drug for dermatology, is undergoing clinical testing for psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. Provectus has completed Phase 2 trials of PV-10 as a therapy for metastatic melanoma, and of PH-10 as a topical treatment for atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. Information about these and the Company's other clinical trials can be found at the NIH registry, www.clinicaltrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company's website at www.provectusbio.com or contact Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.

