Intercept Pharma (ICPT) Gains Big as Novartis AG (NVS) is Interested in a Takeover

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) shares soared as much as 9.34% in Wednesday's trading session amid speculations that Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE:NVS) is interested in acquiring the company. The deal could be announced in mid-January, according to people familiar with the matter.The hike was in part driven by the SEC approval on ICPT’s request of confidential treatment whose information was not disclosed in the 10-Q filing issued November 09, 2016.