Intercept Pharma (ICPT) Gains Big as Novartis AG (NVS) is Interested in a Takeover



12/29/2016 6:43:20 AM

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) shares soared as much as 9.34% in Wednesday's trading session amid speculations that Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE:NVS) is interested in acquiring the company. The deal could be announced in mid-January, according to people familiar with the matter.

The hike was in part driven by the SEC approval on ICPT’s request of confidential treatment whose information was not disclosed in the 10-Q filing issued November 09, 2016.

