Retractable Tech (RVP) Declares Dividends To Series I And II Class B Preferred Stock Shareholders
12/28/2016 12:18:32 PM
LITTLE ELM, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE MKT: RVP) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared dividends to holders of its Series I Class B and Series II Class B Convertible Preferred Stock in the amounts of $12,312.50 and $42,800.00, respectively. The dividend amount is $0.125 per share for Series I Class B shareholders and $0.25 per share for Series II Class B shareholders. Dividends have accrued at 10% per annum and cover amounts in arrears from and including October 1, 2016 through date of conversion or December 31, 2016, whichever is applicable. The dividends will be paid on January 16, 2017 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 6, 2017.
Retractable manufactures and markets VanishPoint® and Patient Safe® safety medical products and the EasyPoint® needle. The VanishPoint® syringe, blood collection, and IV catheter products are designed to prevent needlestick injuries and product reuse by retracting the needle directly from the patient, effectively reducing exposure to the contaminated needle. Patient Safe® syringes are uniquely designed to reduce the risk of bloodstream infections resulting from catheter hub contamination. The EasyPoint® is a retractable needle that can be used with luer lock syringes, luer slip syringes, and prefill syringes to give injections. The EasyPoint® needle also can be used to aspirate fluids and for blood collection. Retractable's products are distributed by various specialty and general line distributors.
