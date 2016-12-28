Sanofi (SNY) Sues Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Over Tresiba Marketing Claims In U.S.

|
France's Sanofi has filed a lawsuit in the United States accusing Novo Nordisk of falsely claiming that Sanofi insulin drugs would no longer be available for many U.S. patients so it could promote its competing drug.
The complaint, filed by Sanofi US in U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on Dec. 23, seeks an order forcing Novo Nordisk to pay unspecified money damages and withdraw marketing materials for its drug Tresiba.
The marketing materials urge doctors and patients to switch from Sanofi's drugs Lantus and Toujeo, used to treat diabetes, to Tresiba, according to Sanofi, because the Sanofi drugs will be "blocked" by U.S. pharmacy benefit manager CVS Caremark in January.
