Ascendance Biotechnology Licenses The Right To Manufacture, Market And Sell Cytiva Cardiomyocytes

MEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Ascendance Biotechnology, Inc. (“Ascendance”), a leader in
the commercialization of in vitro cell-based products and stem
cell-related laboratory products, announced the execution of an
Agreement with GE Healthcare (NYSE:GE) providing Ascendance a right to
manufacture, market and sell the GE Healthcare Cytiva® brand
of human stem cell-derived heart muscle cells (“cardiomyocytes”) used
for evaluating potential cardiotoxicity. The Cytiva® product
joins the first Ascendance stem cell-derived product, VascuNetTM,
which is used for analyzing the capability of cancer drug candidates to
inhibit the formation of blood vessels (angiogenesis), and which is also
being evaluated as a tool for understanding the toxicologic effects of
drug candidates on the cells lining the walls of blood vessels
(endothelial cells).
Existing Ascendance HepatoPac® and HepatoMune® products,
which contain liver cells (hepatocytes), and which are designed for
in vitro metabolite analysis, and toxicology and efficacy
screening, are already helping to address inefficiencies in the
development of pharmaceuticals, agro-chemicals and other products that
may contain new chemical entities. The addition of the Cytiva®
cardiomyocytes to the Ascendance product line is expected to further
solidify the Company’s leadership position in the in vitro
toxicology testing market, which may reach more than $17 billion by 2018
according to the Market and Markets research and consulting firm.
“The execution of this Agreement represents another important step in
the broadening of current Ascendance product lines,” stated Dr. Vincent
Zurawski, Ascendance chief executive officer. Dr. Zurawski added, “We
are delighted to report on the establishment of this important business
relationship, which follows the completion of the arrangement between
Hepregen Corporation and the ESI BIO division of BioTime, Inc. (NYSE
MKT: BTX) that established the foundational assets of Ascendance. We are
confident that continuing to establish important business partnerships
will strengthen our ability to accelerate the Company’s leadership
position in a rapidly growing cell biology market, while simultaneously
increasing Company value for Ascendance stakeholders.”
Jeffrey Janus, President of Ascendance, also commented, “The execution
of this Agreement with a company as prestigious as GE Healthcare helps
to validate our approach to new product development and also to
strengthen the breadth of our global footprint. The continued expansion
of the Company’s offerings beyond liver cell-based products to include
both products and services based on multiple cell types, is expected to
augment revenue growth for Ascendance, which is currently driven
primarily by our line of HepatoPac® and HepatoMune®
micro-patterned co-culture products.”
About Ascendance Biotechnology, Inc.
Ascendance Biotechnology, Inc. (“Ascendance”) is a leader in innovating
unique and proprietary bioengineered in vitro assay platforms and
laboratory products for use in environmental testing, preventive care,
and product development in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical,
diagnostic, cosmetics, and chemical industries. The Company’s
application-directed micro-liver and micropatterned co-culture,
cell-based assay kits are intended to drive a paradigm shift in drug
development. The utility of the Company’s human, rat, monkey, dog, and
multi-species/multi-donor HepatoPac® and HepatoMune®
products has been validated in collaboration with investigators at
several well-known pharmaceutical companies. Ascendance was founded as a
successor to Hepregen Corporation (“Hepregen”) and the ESI BIO Division
of BioTime, Inc. (“BioTime”). Ascendance develops its own proprietary
intellectual property and has also licensed technology from the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (“MIT”), Colorado State
University, BioTime, and also ES Cell International PTE Ltd. (“ESI”) and
ReCyte Therapeutics, Inc., both wholly owned subsidiaries of BioTime.
