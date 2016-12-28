 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
ThromboGenics NV (TBGNF) Announces Protocol Amendment To Phase II CIRCLE Trial Evaluating THR-409 (Ocriplasmin) In Patients With Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy (NPDR)



12/28/2016 9:12:06 AM

Leuven, 23 December, 2016 – ThromboGenics NV (Euronext Brussels: THR), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for back of the eye disease, with a focus on diabetic eye disease, today announced that the protocol of the Phase II CIRCLE Trial Evaluating Multiple Doses of THR-409 to induce a Total Posterior Vitreous Detachment in Patients with Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy (NPDR) has been amended.

The changes will allow inclusion of patients with less severe non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (ETDRS level 43A - 47A). This will result in a broader patient pool for the study to recruit from.

The amended study, which focuses on assessing the ability of multiple doses of THR-409 to induce a total PVD in patients with NPDR, is now expected to enroll approximately 115 patients.

