FDA Approves Internet Connected Colposcope EVA System
12/28/2016 9:09:17 AM
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has continued its push to reduce barriers of access to healthcare by enabling low cost mobile phone devices to replace traditional medical devices. Due to the 500 million smartphone users that were predicted by the industry to have downloaded a healthcare application by 2015, the FDA “encourages the development of mobile medical apps that improve health care and provide consumers and healthcare professionals with valuable health information.”
One area in particular that has been greatly affected by the lack of innovative low cost devices is women’s health. Rural residents, specifically, disproportionately bear the burden of the 12,000 cases of cervical cancer each year. In part, this is because “approximately half (1,550, 49%) of the 3,143 U.S. counties lacked a singly ob-gyn, and 10.1 million women (8.2% of all women) lived in those predominantly rural counties.”
This week, the FDA approved MobileODT’s EVA (Enhanced Visual Assessment) System, a mobile phone based connected colposcope for marketing and sale in the United States. The approval of the EVA System now enables rural health providers and health providers in low resource settings across the country to benefit from the cost-effective, internet connected power of a robust video colposcope to serve every woman, everywhere.
The EVA System is a mobile, connected, easy-to-use device that is being adopted by an increasing number of organizations operating in over 21 countries to strengthen the capacity and quality of cervical cancer screening programs. It allows for visualization of the cervix, remote support of providers by clinical supervisors, quality assurance and reporting functions, patient follow-up tracking, and the integration of records into electronic health record systems.
The tragedy of cervical cancer - strongly addressed in major urban areas - still plagues much of America, where it is increasingly difficult for a woman to get a timely appointment with an expert gynecologist.
Using the EVA System, credentialed nurse practitioners, advanced practice nurses, and general practitioners will be able to confidently provide much needed care at the point-of-care, making sure that no woman is lacking expert visualization following a positive Pap or HPV test.
“FDA approval of the EVA System is incredibly exciting for colposcopists and health practitioners hoping to perform colposcopy in the US,” Jonah Mink, MD said. “It enhances workflow allowing for better patient care with image annotation, consultation and quality assurance, all of which haven’t been readily available in our health system.”
About MobileODT
MobileODT is driven by a mission: to enable front line health providers in resource limited areas to deliver affordable and accessible visual based assessment and triage of diseases with connected medical devices. Their first product, The EVA System, functions on its own as an enhanced visual assessment screening or alongside any cervical cancer treatment. As a practical solution to the challenges of resource limited healthcare -- and to enable the extension of care into medium-resource settings -- the EVA System was built to be affordable and practical for the nurse or general practitioner at the point-of-care and point-of-treatment, everywhere.
