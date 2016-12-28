ImmunoGen (IMGN) Announces Mirvetuximab Soravtansine Phase 1 Expansion Cohort Results In Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Published In Thejournal Of Clinical Oncology

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ImmunoGen,
results from the Phase 1 expansion cohort evaluating mirvetuximab
soravtansine (IMGN853) in patients with folate receptor alpha
(FRa)-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer were published in the Journal
of Clinical Oncology. The data demonstrate the potential clinical
benefit of mirvetuximab soravtansine for the treatment of
platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
“Standard single-agent therapy for patients with platinum-resistant
ovarian cancer typically has a response rate below 20% and median
progression-free survival below four months,” said Kathleen Moore, M.D.,
Associate Professor, Stephenson Cancer Center, University of Oklahoma,
and lead author of the publication. “Mirvetuximab soravtansine generated
encouraging efficacy and tolerability data in the Phase 1 trial that
suggest the potential to improve clinical outcomes for this patient
population.”
The Phase 1 expansion cohort enrolled 46 patients with
platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary
peritoneal cancer whose tumors were positive for FRa. Patients were
dosed with mirvetuximab soravtansine once every three weeks.
Mirvetuximab soravtansine demonstrated single-agent activity in the
46-patient cohort with a 26% confirmed response rate and median
progression free survival (PFS) of 4.8 months. In a subset of 23
patients with low, medium or high FRa, who had received three or fewer
prior lines of therapy, there was a 39% objective response rate (ORR)
and median PFS of 6.7 months. On the basis of the study findings and
additional data demonstrating the importance of FRa expression levels
with mirvetuximab soravtansine, the Company has designed the Phase 3
FORWARD I study to enroll patients with platinum-resistant ovarian
cancer with one to three prior therapies and with medium or high FRa.
This group of patients in the Phase 1 expansion cohort exhibited a 44%
ORR and a median PFS of 6.7 months.1
Mirvetuximab soravtansine exhibited a manageable safety profile. Adverse
events (AEs) were generally mild with the majority being grade 1 or
grade 2 (least severe grades). The most commonly observed AEs were
diarrhea, blurred vision, nausea, and fatigue.
“These results demonstrate that mirvetuximab soravtansine is active in
platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, with encouraging response rates and
progression-free survival combined with a manageable safety profile,”
said Anna Berkenblit, M.D., Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of
ImmunoGen. “On the basis of these findings, we have moved confidently
into a Phase 3 registration study evaluating this promising agent
against the standard of care in the platinum-resistant setting. In
addition, we are evaluating combination regimens to assess mirvetuximab
soravtansine in expanded patient populations and will begin reporting
data from these combinations in mid-2017.”
The publication, “Safety and Activity of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine
(IMGN853), a Folate Receptor Alpha-Targeting Antibody-Drug Conjugate, in
Platinum-Resistant Ovarian, Fallopian Tube, or Primary Peritoneal
Cancer: A Phase I Expansion Study,” is available on the Journal
of Clinical Oncology website.
About Mirvetuximab Soravtansine
Mirvetuximab soravtansine (IMGN853) is the first FRa-targeting ADC. It
uses a FRa-binding antibody to target the ADC specifically to
FRa-expressing cancer cells and a potent anti-tumor agent, DM4, to kill
the targeted cancer cells.
Mirvetuximab soravtansine is ImmunoGen’s lead program and is now in
Phase 3 testing as a single agent for the treatment of
platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The candidate is also being assessed
in combination regimens for both platinum-resistant and
platinum-sensitive disease in Phase 1b/2 FORWARD II trial.
About Ovarian Cancer and FRa
In 2016, approximately 22,300 new cases of ovarian cancer will be
diagnosed in the U.S. and more than 14,200 women will die from the
disease.2 ImmunoGen estimates that 60% of ovarian cancer
cases have medium or high FRa expression.
Standard first-line therapy for ovarian cancer is a platinum-based
regimen. Once the cancer becomes platinum-resistant, treatment options
include single-agent cytotoxic therapies such as pegylated liposomal
doxorubicin, paclitaxel, or topotecan.
About ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops
targeted cancer therapeutics using its proprietary ADC technology.
ImmunoGen’s lead product candidate, mirvetuximab soravtansine, is in a
Phase 3 trial for FRa-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and is
in Phase 1b/2 testing in combination regimens for earlier-stage disease.
ImmunoGen’s ADC technology is used in Roche's marketed product, Kadcyla®,
in three other clinical-stage ImmunoGen product candidates, and in
programs in development by partners Amgen, Bayer, Biotest, CytomX,
Lilly, Novartis, Sanofi and Takeda. More information about the Company
can be found at www.immunogen.com.
1Moore KN, Martin LP, Matulonis UA et al: IMGN853
(mirvetuximab soravtansine), a folate receptor alpha (FRa)-targeting
antibody-drug conjugate (ADC): single-agent activity in
platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) patients, presented
at American Society of Clinical Oncology, June 2016, abstract # 5567
2American Cancer Society, Cancer Facts & Figures 2016
