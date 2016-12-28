Concordia (CXR.TO) Announces Leadership Transition At International Segment

OAKVILLE, ON, Dec. 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ - Concordia International Corp. ("Concordia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CXRX) (TSX: CXR), an international specialty pharmaceutical company focused on generic and legacy pharmaceutical products and orphan drugs, today announced that effective January 1, 2017, John Beighton will retire from his current role as President of the Company's International segment.

Graeme Duncan, currently Managing Director for the segment, will replace Mr. Beighton as President. Mr. Beighton will remain with Concordia as a board member of the Company's International segment, where he will continue to be available to provide strategic advice to the International business.

"We are grateful to John for his contribution towards building a global business with significant product and geographic diversity, and we wish him well in his retirement," said Allan Oberman, Chief Executive Officer of Concordia. "As we look ahead, we are confident that Graeme's deep knowledge of the industry and his broad strategic experience will help him thrive in his new leadership role."

Mr. Duncan joined Amdipharm Mercury Limited (now Concordia's International segment) in 2015 as Global Marketing Director and Vice President, Commercial UK and Ireland. He was promoted to Managing Director in 2016 and was responsible for the general management of the segment.

Mr. Duncan has worked for 20 years in the life sciences sector within the areas of strategy, sales and marketing, and management. Prior to Concordia, Mr. Duncan held senior management roles in GlaxoWellcome, GlaxoSmithKline, IVAX Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare at Home.

Concordia's International segment operates as an international specialty pharmaceutical company, supplying a broad portfolio of branded and generic prescription medicines to wholesalers, hospitals and pharmacies in more than 100 countries.

About Concordia

Concordia is a diverse, international specialty pharmaceutical company focused on generic and legacy pharmaceutical products and orphan drugs. The Company has an international footprint with sales in more than 100 countries, and has a diversified portfolio of more than 200 established, off-patent molecules that make up more than 1,300 SKUs. Concordia also markets orphan drugs through its Orphan Drugs Division, consisting of Photofrin® for the treatment of certain rare forms of cancer.

Concordia operates out of facilities in Oakville, Ontario and, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities in Bridgetown, Barbados; London, England and Mumbai, India.

