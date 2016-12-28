|
Yuhan Terminates Licensing Deal with Chinese Partner for its Lung Cancer Drug
12/28/2016 7:57:31 AM
Yuhan Corp., a South Korean leading pharmaceutical company, said Wednesday it has terminated a license agreement with China’s Luoxin Biotechnology Co. signed in July for the development of YH25448, Yuhan’s investigational lung cancer drug.
The termination was due to non-fulfillment of Luoxin’s obligations, the Korean drugmaker said, adding the Chinese partner was not sincere in pursuing final agreement terms and only demanding technical information of the drug one-sidedly.
Yuhan would have received a milestone payment and royalties on sales of $120 million from Luoxin in addition to an upfront payment of about $6 million.
