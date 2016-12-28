|
A Turnaround: Regeneron (REGN) Eyes a Comeback in 2017
12/28/2016 7:51:48 AM
After a strong third quarter with a 7-percent revenue increase, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc justifies a Buy rating from Argus analysts with a $450 target.
Analysts also increased Regeneron's 2016 EPS estimate from $11 to $11.58 after the company's GAAP EPS rose 25 percent.
Although shares fell 8 percent during the last quarter and about 30 percent year-to-date, the positive position was justified by Regeneron's product pipeline and potential for growth.
