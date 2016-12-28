|
SuperNO2VA Heights: Oxygen Mask Uses Medical TPE For Cushioned Seal To Face, Revolutionary Medical Devices Reveals
12/28/2016 7:49:27 AM
RMD’s new SuperNO2VA mask, with Medalist TPE Seal from Teknor Apex, has been designed for sedation applications, including intra-oral surgeries that whole-face masks obstruct.
Relying on the sealing and cushioning capabilities of a super-soft thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), one company has addressed a longstanding problem in procedures involving sedation by creating what’s said to be the first nasal-only alternative to the standard full-face oxygenation and ventilation masks that medical practitioners have used for decades.
