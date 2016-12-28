 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Why Bayer (BAY)'s Deal to Buy Monsanto (MON) Makes No Sense



12/28/2016 7:42:46 AM

After months of negotiating and three raised buyout offers, Bayer AG finally won the prize it had been seeking: Monsanto. However, the positive aspects of the tale end there. Not only do shares of Monsanto currently trade at a 18.75% discount to the offer price of $128 per share -- implying little faith on Wall Street that the deal will, in fact, close -- but the rationale for the merger itself is also questionable at best. Here's why.

