 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

3 Biggest Risks for AbbVie (ABBV) in 2017



12/28/2016 7:41:09 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
On paper, 2016 should have been a pretty good year for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). Revenue climbed nearly 15% year over year in the first three quarters. Earnings jumped 26% during this period from the prior year. And yet AbbVie's stock price hasn't gone up much.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
AbbVie
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 