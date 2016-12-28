Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
3 Biggest Risks for
AbbVie
(
ABBV
) in 2017
Tweet
12/28/2016 7:41:09 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
On paper, 2016 should have been a pretty good year for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). Revenue climbed nearly 15% year over year in the first three quarters. Earnings jumped 26% during this period from the prior year. And yet AbbVie's stock price hasn't gone up much.
Read at
Motley Fool
Related News
New Boston Biotech
Axial Biotech
Launches With $19.15 Million and Will be Helmed by
AbbVie
(ABBV)-
GlaxoSmithKline
(GSK) Vet
What
Adam Feuerstein
Got Right and Wrong About Biotech Stocks in 2016
Biogen
(BIIB) And
AbbVie
(ABBV) Receive
Health Canada
Approval Of Once-Monthly ZINBRYTA (Daclizumab Beta) For Multiple Sclerosis
Will 2017 Be
Gilead
(GILD)'s Worst Year Yet?
AbbVie
(ABBV) Submits New Drug Application To U.S.
FDA
For Its Investigational Regimen Of Glecaprevir/Pibrentasvir (G/P) For The Treatment Of All Major Genotypes Of Chronic Hepatitis C
The 3 Biggest Risks for
Pfizer
(PFE) in 2017
AbbVie
(ABBV) Release: Late-Breaking Ibrutinib (IMBRUVICA) Data Show Complete Or Partial Response In Two-Thirds Of Patients With Chronic Graft-Versus-Host-Disease, A Frequent And Potentially Life-Threatening Complication Of Stem Cell Transplant
3 Novel Predictions for Medtech in 2017
AbbVie
(ABBV) Release: New Phase 2 Data Show Nearly Half Of Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL) Respond To Treatment With Ibrutinib (IMBRUVICA)
Top Biotech Trends For 2017
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Motley Fool
•
AbbVie
•
Biotech/Pharma - Industry
•
Biotech/Pharma - Investor