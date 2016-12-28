 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Abbott (ABT): More Insiders Buy as Acquisition Uncertainties Likely to Clear



12/28/2016 7:39:32 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Continued insider purchases are a signal to outside investors that the company’s shares currently are at a value-oriented price and that the St. Jude Medical acquisition will close.

Such insider purchases also support the belief that the company will resolve its’ ill-fated pending acquisition of Alere, Inc. at a mitigated cost to itself.

U.S. regulators are likely to approve the company’s acquisition of St. Jude Medical soon (following the European Union’s approval).

Read at Seeking Alpha


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 