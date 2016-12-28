Employer:
80.5
Abbott
(
ABT
): More Insiders Buy as Acquisition Uncertainties Likely to Clear
12/28/2016 7:39:32 AM
Continued insider purchases are a signal to outside investors that the company’s shares currently are at a value-oriented price and that the St. Jude Medical acquisition will close.
Such insider purchases also support the belief that the company will resolve its’ ill-fated pending acquisition of Alere, Inc. at a mitigated cost to itself.
U.S. regulators are likely to approve the company’s acquisition of St. Jude Medical soon (following the European Union’s approval).
Seeking Alpha
