Abbott (ABT): More Insiders Buy as Acquisition Uncertainties Likely to Clear

Continued insider purchases are a signal to outside investors that the company’s shares currently are at a value-oriented price and that the St. Jude Medical acquisition will close.Such insider purchases also support the belief that the company will resolve its’ ill-fated pending acquisition of Alere, Inc. at a mitigated cost to itself.U.S. regulators are likely to approve the company’s acquisition of St. Jude Medical soon (following the European Union’s approval).