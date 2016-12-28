|
A Novel Approach: Fighting Painkiller Addiction At Home, University of Vermont Study
12/28/2016 7:38:26 AM
People hooked on prescription painkillers were able to use a drug at home to curb cravings and prevent abuse while waiting to get in a treatment program, finds a small study that gives hope for a new way to fight the opioid problem.
The drug used in the study is usually only given under supervision of a doctor or in settings like jails or treatment programs, but waiting lists are often months long at many clinics.
