A Novel Approach: Fighting Painkiller Addiction At Home, University of Vermont Study



12/28/2016 7:38:26 AM

People hooked on prescription painkillers were able to use a drug at home to curb cravings and prevent abuse while waiting to get in a treatment program, finds a small study that gives hope for a new way to fight the opioid problem.

The drug used in the study is usually only given under supervision of a doctor or in settings like jails or treatment programs, but waiting lists are often months long at many clinics.

Read at STAT


Addiction

