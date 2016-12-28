|
For Daring To Study A Discredited Therapy, This Doctor Earned Scorn — And A $37 Million Grant
12/28/2016 7:34:23 AM
The new heart patient asked Dr. Gervasio Lamas if he thought chelation therapy was worth a try. “Of course not!” the cardiologist replied emphatically. His Harvard training had taught him that alternative therapies were a waste of time and money, and potentially risky to boot. “I told him it was quackery.”
But Lamas went home that night unsure if he had given his patient the best medical advice. He looked up research on chelation therapy, which removes heavy metals from the body, and found very little data either supporting or contradicting the procedure.
comments powered by