Top 10 Personal Health Expenses From Diabetes To Pregnancy



12/28/2016 7:31:03 AM

The cost of diabetes, heart disease and back pain are taking a greater toll on the U.S. economy with these conditions and injuries dominating personal healthcare spending, authors of a new study say.

They are among only 20 of 155 conditions that account for more than half of all U.S. health spending, researchers led by the University of Washington wrote in the study, published in the Dec. 27 Journal of the American Medical Association. Diabetes, the top spending category, accounted for more than $100 billion in personal health spending, the JAMA report showed.

Read at Forbes


Forbes
  		 

