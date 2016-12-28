|
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Hit With Another Hip Lawsuit Following $1B Payout
12/28/2016 7:29:52 AM
Another lawsuit has been filed against Johnson & Johnson over its hip replacement products, adding to the thousands of legal proceeding surrounding the devices.
The Indiana man filed the lawsuit in Middlesex County Superior Court on Dec. 9, just four days after a jury in Texas awarded six patients $1 billion in punitive damages in a similar case. The pharmaceutical giant faces more than 8,000 suits for the DePuy Orthopaedics product.
