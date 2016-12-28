|
This Mobile Ultrasound Startup is Reshaping a $6 Billion Healthcare Market
The ultrasound market currently stands as a $6 billion global industry.
Contrary to popular perception, the use of ultrasounds for women's health and pregnancy follow-ups only represents less than 20% of the overall use for healthcare. For example, a diagnostic ultrasound is routinely used to diagnose an assortment of healthcare conditions such as cancer, gall stones, and cardiovascular diseases.
