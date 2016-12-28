|
Top Harvard Scientist Retracts Diabetes Breakthrough Paper
One of the highest-profile researchers in diabetes has retracted a paper once heralded as a breakthrough, following multiple failed attempts to reproduce its headline-grabbing results.
The retraction ends three years of scrutiny into whether a discovery by Harvard University stem cell scientist Douglas Melton was indeed a major advance in the field of diabetes, with the paper’s authors now conclusively backing away from their earlier conclusions.
