Abbott (ABT) Gets Green Light From Regulators on St. Jude Medical (STJ) Acquisition

|
12/28/2016 6:44:21 AM
Federal regulators greenlighted Abbott Laboratories' purchase of St. Jude Medical on Tuesday after the companies agreed to divest two medical device businesses.
Abbott, based in north suburban Abbott Park, will sell the product lines to Tokyo-based Terumo Corp. to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that the acquisition would harm competition.
Abbott will divest its steerable sheaths, which are used to guide catheters for treating irregular heartbeats.
comments powered by