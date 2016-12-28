Precision Spine® Announces 510(k) Clearance of the AccuFit® Lateral Plating System

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Precision Spine, Inc. announced today that it recently received 510(k)
clearance of its AccuFit® Lateral Plating System.
The AccuFit Plate represents a significant addition to the Precision
Spine lateral product portfolio and joins the recently introduced MD Vue™
Lateral Access Retractor. The AccuFit Plate is designed to provide
optimal stabilization with a low profile, titanium plating system that
features four points of fixation for enhanced biomechanical rigidity and
load sharing. AccuFit features five sizes that are matched to the
heights of Precision’s ShurFit® LLIF Interbody cages.
The system also includes insertion instrumentation to ensure proper
anatomical plate alignment with minimal retraction.
“As a system that utilizes a lateral approach, AccuFit helps bring about
a full range of operative and postoperative benefits designed to
optimize patient outcomes,” said Andrew Cappuccino, MD, who worked
closely with Precision Spine design engineers in the development of the
system.
“The AccuFit Lateral Plate System is an important addition to our
growing portfolio of devices for use in the lateral approach to spine
surgery and is designed to be used in conjunction with our MD-Vue
Lateral Access System,” said Chris DeNicola, Chief Operating Officer of
Precision Spine. “The MD-Vue System is the only lateral retractor that
offers a unique and patented nested 3-blade design, which prevents blade
creep during insertion. Together, these lateral devices provide surgeons
with a safe, reproducible approach designed to decrease OR time, shorten
costly hospital stays and achieve efficient, positive patient outcomes.”
The AccuFit Lateral Plate System consists of non-sterile, single use
rigid plates that attach to the lateral portion of the vertebral body of
the thoracolumbar spine (T1-L5) by means of bone screws of varying sizes
and lengths. The system is indicated for use via a lateral or
anterolateral surgical approach, above the bifurcation of the great
vessels in the treatment of thoracic and thoracolumbar (T1-L5) spine
instability, or via the anterior surgical approach, below the
bifurcation of the great vessels in the treatment of lumbar and
lumbarsacral (L1-S1) spine instability. The system is intended as a
temporary fixation device until fusion is achieved.
About Precision Spine
Precision Spine, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in
Parsippany, NJ with manufacturing facilities in Pearl, MS. Precision
Spine is dedicated to providing innovative, quality spine products that
are made in the USA and designed to help treat serious orthopedic
medical conditions in a cost effective manner. For more information,
visit www.precisionspineinc.com.