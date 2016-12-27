Philadelphia Soul Announce Partnership With NormaTec

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2016 ArenaBowl Champions Philadelphia Soul have joined forces with NormaTec, the leader in athlete recovery, to implement a Recovery Room powered by NormaTec for the upcoming 2017 season.

NormaTec's sophisticated compression devices boost circulation, reduce pain and soreness, increase flexibility, and get athletes back to performing at peak levels more quickly. They are used by the world's elite athletes, coaches, and trainers to promote rapid recovery. The Soul's new Recovery Room will include four recovery stations featuring NormaTec PULSE PRO units to help athletes recover faster between training and after games.

"We are always looking for a competitive edge over the rest of the Arena Football League and the NormaTec systems will help our players recover and play at an optimum level," said Soul general manager Phil Bogle. "We want to ensure that our best players are always on the field helping us repeat as Arena Football champions."

"We are thrilled to see the Soul's new Recovery Room in action. NormaTec is honored to be an official partner with one of the premiere franchises in the AFL and we look forward to seeing their success on the field in 2017." -Gilad Jacobs, CEO NormaTec

ABOUT PHILADELPHIA SOUL

The 2016 World Champion Philadelphia Soul are entering their 12th season in the Arena Football League. In the first 11 seasons, the Soul have won four Division Championships, four Conference Championships and two World Championships. Since the inaugural season in 2004, the Soul are the winningest professional sports team in Philadelphia. Season memberships and Group tickets for the Soul's upcoming 2017 season are on sale now. For tickets, contact the Soul sales department at (215) 253-4900 ext. 3, or request contact from a Soul representative by filling out the form on www.philadelphiasoul.com. Follow the Soul on Facebook at facebook.com/soul and Twitter at twitter.com/soulfootball.

ABOUT NORMATEC

NormaTec Recovery Systems are cutting edge compression solutions that enhance the body's natural ability to recover faster. The NormaTec Systems utilize a patented massage pattern"NormaTec Pulse Technology." Using NormaTec's full-length leg compression boots, arms and hips before or after intense workouts and games rejuvenates muscle tissue and dramatically reduces tightness and soreness.

Invented by an MD, PhD and perfected by professional athletes, NormaTec recovery systems are the go-to equipment for the world's best and the face of recovery within elite athletic spheres everywhere.

For more information, visit www.NormaTecRecovery.com

Contact: Rebecka Rice, 617-658-5830, rrice@normatecrecovery.com

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/philadelphia-soul-announce-partnership-with-normatec-300383438.html

SOURCE NormaTec