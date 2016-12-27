Tribogenics Welcomes Renowned Kyoto Institute Of Technology Professor Giuseppe Pezzotti

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tribogenics, the inventor of triboluminescence-based X-ray technology
for industrial, security and scientific applications, named Kyoto
Institute of Technology Professor Giuseppe Pezzotti to its Scientific
Advisory Board. Pezzotti will support efforts to proliferate the
usefulness of the technology IP beyond the industrial XRF market it
currently serves.
“Tribogenics is clearly in the technology vanguard in next-generation
X-ray”
Professor Pezzotti, recognized worldwide as a leader in advanced
materials, medical science and physics, is an internationally esteemed
scholar, prolific author and successful commercial innovator, having
licensed his intellectual properties to more than 20 major industrial
firms around the world. He takes his place on the SAB to play a role in
further exploring tribo-electric based technology development to go
beyond X-ray flourescense (XRF) onto new multi-billion markets including
medical imaging, rare earth elements, mining, energy and others.
Professor Giuseppe Pezzotti, PhD Eng., PhD Sci., PhD Med., is full
tenured professor and leader of the Ceramic Physics Laboratory at the
Kyoto Institute of Technology, Japan. He is a scientist, engineer, and
technologist with a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the fields of
advanced materials, medical science and physics. With more than 580
scientific papers, one book and 13 book chapters to his name, he holds
eight patents, including a world patent regarding Nano scale stress
microscopy in the scanning electron microscope.
“Tribogenics is clearly in the technology vanguard in next-generation
X-ray,” Professor Pezzotti said. “ It’s IP portfolio clearly has the
potential to reach far beyond XRF and I look forward to working with the
science and engineering teams to advance the usefulness of the
Tribogenics IP.”
“The entire company is honored to welcome Professor Pezzotti to the
Tribogenics team,” said Tribogenics Chief Executive Officer Dale Fox.
“The addition of an internationally respected icon in both academia and
technology is a tremendous development. Professor Pezzotti will be a key
stakeholder in driving Tribogenics’ technology roadmap.”
Professor Pezzotti is a Fellow of the Academy of Science of Bologna
Institute in recognition of his advanced studies of Raman spectroscopy,
linking quantum mechanics to medical sciences. He has been awarded the
City of Kyoto’s City Prize for his contribution to the
internationalization of Kyoto. His 2013 book, “Advanced Materials for
Joint Implants,” has quickly become a landmark for scientists and
medical doctors working in the field of joint arthroplasty.
A summa cum laude graduate in mechanical engineering from Rome
University “La Sapienza,” the Professor holds doctoral degrees in
Materials Engineering from Osaka University, Solid State Physics from
Kyoto University and Medical Sciences from Tokyo Medical University.
Fluent in Japanese after nearly three decades in that country, he is one
of the first foreign nationals to obtain a tenured full professor
position in a Japanese Government University. A former Director of the
Research Institute for Nanoscience at Kyoto Institute of Technology, he
has also been an adjunct professor at the Department of Orthopedic
Research at Loma Linda (CA.) University for about 10 years. He presently
serves as visiting Professor at both the Department of Medical
Engineering of Osaka University and the Department of Orthopedic Surgery
of Tokyo Medical University, and as an adjunct professor at the
Department of Molecular Cell Physiology of Kyoto Prefectural University
of Medicine.
About Tribogenics
Based in Los Angeles, Calif., Tribogenics is a leading innovator of
triboluminescence based X-ray technology for industrial, medical, and
scientific industries. It’s Watson™ XRF hand-held analyzers remove the
risk of error in manufacturing QA/QC environments by performing
non-destructive testing (NDT) and PMI of metals and alloys. Initially,
Watson™ is used in scrap metal recycling, metal fabrication, machining
and manufacturing products for use in the aerospace, automotive,
medical, military, scientific and industrial sectors. For moiré
innovation visit ND-held XRF analyzer. www.tribogenics.com
or call 1-855-972-9123.