Tribogenics Welcomes Renowned Kyoto Institute Of Technology Professor Giuseppe Pezzotti

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tribogenics, the inventor of triboluminescence-based X-ray technology for industrial, security and scientific applications, named Kyoto Institute of Technology Professor Giuseppe Pezzotti to its Scientific Advisory Board. Pezzotti will support efforts to proliferate the usefulness of the technology IP beyond the industrial XRF market it currently serves.

Professor Pezzotti, recognized worldwide as a leader in advanced materials, medical science and physics, is an internationally esteemed scholar, prolific author and successful commercial innovator, having licensed his intellectual properties to more than 20 major industrial firms around the world. He takes his place on the SAB to play a role in further exploring tribo-electric based technology development to go beyond X-ray flourescense (XRF) onto new multi-billion markets including medical imaging, rare earth elements, mining, energy and others.

Professor Giuseppe Pezzotti, PhD Eng., PhD Sci., PhD Med., is full tenured professor and leader of the Ceramic Physics Laboratory at the Kyoto Institute of Technology, Japan. He is a scientist, engineer, and technologist with a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the fields of advanced materials, medical science and physics. With more than 580 scientific papers, one book and 13 book chapters to his name, he holds eight patents, including a world patent regarding Nano scale stress microscopy in the scanning electron microscope.

“Tribogenics is clearly in the technology vanguard in next-generation X-ray,” Professor Pezzotti said. “ It’s IP portfolio clearly has the potential to reach far beyond XRF and I look forward to working with the science and engineering teams to advance the usefulness of the Tribogenics IP.”

“The entire company is honored to welcome Professor Pezzotti to the Tribogenics team,” said Tribogenics Chief Executive Officer Dale Fox. “The addition of an internationally respected icon in both academia and technology is a tremendous development. Professor Pezzotti will be a key stakeholder in driving Tribogenics’ technology roadmap.”

Professor Pezzotti is a Fellow of the Academy of Science of Bologna Institute in recognition of his advanced studies of Raman spectroscopy, linking quantum mechanics to medical sciences. He has been awarded the City of Kyoto’s City Prize for his contribution to the internationalization of Kyoto. His 2013 book, “Advanced Materials for Joint Implants,” has quickly become a landmark for scientists and medical doctors working in the field of joint arthroplasty.

A summa cum laude graduate in mechanical engineering from Rome University “La Sapienza,” the Professor holds doctoral degrees in Materials Engineering from Osaka University, Solid State Physics from Kyoto University and Medical Sciences from Tokyo Medical University. Fluent in Japanese after nearly three decades in that country, he is one of the first foreign nationals to obtain a tenured full professor position in a Japanese Government University. A former Director of the Research Institute for Nanoscience at Kyoto Institute of Technology, he has also been an adjunct professor at the Department of Orthopedic Research at Loma Linda (CA.) University for about 10 years. He presently serves as visiting Professor at both the Department of Medical Engineering of Osaka University and the Department of Orthopedic Surgery of Tokyo Medical University, and as an adjunct professor at the Department of Molecular Cell Physiology of Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine.

About Tribogenics

Based in Los Angeles, Calif., Tribogenics is a leading innovator of triboluminescence based X-ray technology for industrial, medical, and scientific industries. It's Watson™ XRF hand-held analyzers remove the risk of error in manufacturing QA/QC environments by performing non-destructive testing (NDT) and PMI of metals and alloys. Initially, Watson™ is used in scrap metal recycling, metal fabrication, machining and manufacturing products for use in the aerospace, automotive, medical, military, scientific and industrial sectors.