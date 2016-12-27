Change In Newron Pharma (NWRN)’s Senior Management Team

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newron
Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (“Newron”, SIX: NWRN), a biopharmaceutical
company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with
diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) and pain, announces that
Dennis Dionne (age 66), Executive Director for Commercial Operations
since 2015, has been appointed to the Company’s Senior Management Team
as Vice President Commercial Affairs, effective January 1, 2017.
With more than 25 years of experience, Dennis has been working within
the pharmaceutical industry with notable roles, including Senior Sales
and Marketing Manager for Johnson & Johnson and Franchise Marketing
Director for Novartis. Dennis is based in Newron’s US operations,
located in New Jersey.
Dennis Dionne replaces Anders Haegerstrand on the Senior Management
Team. Anders will leave the Company effective June 30, 2017, to pursue
his professional career outside of Newron.
Stefan Weber, CEO of Newron, commented: “We sincerely thank Anders for
his loyalty, dedication and commitment to Newron and wish him all the
best for his personal and professional future. At the same time we
welcome Dennis as a new member of Newron’s Senior Management Team and
are looking forward to continuing to work with him to further develop
and execute our global commercial strategy.”
About Newron Pharmaceuticals
Newron (SIX: NWRN) is a
biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies
for patients with diseases of the Central Nervous System (CNS) and pain.
The Company is headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy. Xadago®
(safinamide) has received marketing authorization for the treatment of
Parkinson’s disease in the European Union and Switzerland and is
commercialized by Newron’s Partner Zambon. US WorldMeds holds the
commercialization rights in the US. Meiji Seika has the rights to
develop and commercialize the compound in Japan and other key Asian
territories. In addition to Xadago® for Parkinson’s disease, Newron has
a strong pipeline of promising treatments for rare disease patients at
various stages of clinical development, including sarizotan for patients
with Rett syndrome and ralfinamide for patients with specific rare pain
indications. Newron is also developing NW-3509 as the potential first
add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of
schizophrenia. www.newron.com
