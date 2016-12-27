Biogen (BIIB) Announces Effectiveness Of Bioverativ Form 10 Registration Statement

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biogen
Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) today announced that the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) has declared effective the Registration
Statement on Form 10 filed by Bioverativ Inc. Biogen expects to complete
the separation of Bioverativ into an independent, global biotechnology
company focused on hemophilia and other rare blood disorders on February
1, 2017.
Biogen’s board of directors approved the planned separation of Biogen
and Bioverativ on December 20, 2016, and declared a special dividend
distribution of one share of Bioverativ common stock for every two
shares of Biogen common stock held as of the close of business on
January 17, 2017, the record date for the distribution. Shareholders
will receive cash in lieu of fractional shares. The special dividend
distribution is expected to be paid on February 1, 2017.
There is no current market for Bioverativ common stock. NASDAQ has
approved the listing of Bioverativ common stock on the NASDAQ Global
Select Market under the symbol “BIVV.” NASDAQ has advised that
Bioverativ common stock will begin trading on a "when-issued" basis
under the symbol "BIVV WI" on January 12, 2017.
Additionally, Biogen expects that starting on January 12, 2017, common
stock of Biogen will trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market in two
markets: "regular-way" under the symbol "BIIB" and in the
"ex-distribution" market under the symbol "BIIB WI." Shares of Biogen
common stock trading under "BIIB" will carry the right to receive shares
of Bioverativ common stock, if held as of the close of business on
January 17, 2017. Shares of Biogen common stock trading under "BIIB WI"
will not carry the right to receive shares of Bioverativ as part of the
special dividend distribution. If shares of Biogen common stock are sold
in the "regular-way" market after January 17, 2017 but before the
distribution date, the shareholder is selling the right to receive
shares of Bioverativ common stock with respect to such Biogen shares as
part of the distribution. Biogen shareholders are encouraged to consult
with their financial advisors regarding the specific consequences of
selling Biogen common stock on or before that date.
Following the distribution, regular-way trading will commence on NASDAQ
for Bioverativ under the symbol “BIVV” and will continue for Biogen
under the symbol “BIIB.”
Following the separation, Bioverativ will be a global biotechnology
company dedicated to advancing the research, development and
commercialization of innovative therapies to address areas of serious
unmet need for people with hemophilia and other rare blood disorders.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine,
Biogen discovers, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies
for people living with serious neurological, autoimmune and rare
diseases. Founded in 1978, Biogen is one of the world’s oldest
independent biotechnology companies and patients worldwide benefit from
its leading multiple sclerosis and innovative hemophilia therapies. For
more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
